Heartland Votes
New speed limit signs installed on U.S. 60/ Clarks River Road on Paducah’s Southside

New speed limit signs were installed to reduce the 55 mph sign to 45 mph at U.S. 60/ Clarks...
New speed limit signs were installed to reduce the 55 mph sign to 45 mph at U.S. 60/ Clarks River Road on Paducah’s Southside. (Source: pexels.com)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Monday, October 25, that they installed new speed limit sign on the one mile section of U.S. 60/ Clarks River Road on Paducah’s Southside.

The new signs were installed at 10 a.m. and was not completed until 12 p.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the speed was reduced to 45 mph after originally being 55 mph.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the speed reduction comes after McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman, requested a speed study of U.S. 60 from the floodwall to the U.S. 60 crossover near the Ledbetter Bridge following an August 2, crash that resulted in five deaths.

After studying U.S. 60 corridor the KYTC District engineers found most vehicles were driving at or below the posted 55 mph speed limit.

The KYTC District engineers also found in their study that 82 entrances or crossovers between the Paducah Floodwall and Pugh Road, several of which were business parking lots that guided directly onto the driving lane, indicating a lower speed was warranted.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also said about 18,500 vehicles travel this section of U.S. 60/Clarks River Road on Paducah’s Southside on an average day.

