Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Massive skeleton bursts out of home for Halloween

By Zachariah Durr and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLE Weekend/Gray News) – There’s a Halloween display in Ohio that is over-the-top impressive and turning heads.

Cleveland Weekend says Alan Perkins crafted a skeleton so big, it exploded out of his house.

Or at least that’s what it looks like.

The Olmsted Falls resident took industrial-sized foam, PVC pipes, hardware and paint, and created what gives the illusion of a 1,000-foot-tall skeleton bursting from the roof and windows of his home.

Normally Perkins places a spooky wrought-iron fence, fun-loving skeletons and a fake graveyard, complete with the names of his neighbors on the tombstones, in the yard.

But after four years of planning, the oversized skeleton was born.

According to Cleveland Weekend, cars are lining up to check out the display, so Perkins is taking advantage of the attention to raise money for St. Jude’s Research. His goal is to raise $40,000.

Copyright 2021 Cleveland Weekend via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
NWS surveys tornado damage in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
New NWS preliminary report shows EF3 tornado damage near Fredericktown
A tornado that pushed through St. Mary on Sunday night has left many without power and seeking...
Tornado leaves path of damage in St. Mary, Mo.
The Cardinals named Oliver Marmol as their manager.
Cardinals name Marmol as next manager
Fire crews on scene said the RV caught fire behind a home.
RV catches fire in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

COVID-19 booster shots will now be offered by the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. offers booster doses
The school gymnasium in Zalma was damaged and debris was scattered all over campus after strong...
Storm damages school gymnasium in Zalma, Mo., classes canceled
The Zalma R-V School District gymnasium was damaged during severe weather on Sunday night,...
Drone12: Zalma school gym damaged
An Ohio resident spent four years planning to create an oversized skeleton for Halloween.
Ohio man builds a skeleton bursting out of his house for Halloween, and it’s pretty incredible