Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway

Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan national who had pulled into his driveway in Martindale, Texas.(Source: Caldwell County Sheriff's Office/Facebook via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINDALE, Texas (CNN) - A Texas homeowner is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man who had parked in his driveway.

Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan national who had pulled into his driveway in Martindale, Texas. He turned himself in Friday morning, was booked and then released on bond less than two hours later.

Turner told police Dghoughi was armed at the time of the Oct. 11 incident, but investigators found no gun in the car, according to The Associated Press.

The victim’s girlfriend believes he was lost and had just pulled over to look up directions.

Dghoughi’s family has expressed anger it took almost two weeks for Turner to be arrested over the fatal incident.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for this evening due to severe weather and possible...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tonight due to threat of tornadoes
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart recalled about 3,900 units of the...
Walmart recalls room spray due to rare, dangerous bacteria; two deaths investigated
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Wikoff harvested the 268-pound black bear.
Ninth hunter harvests bear in Missouri’s first bear season
Marley Hollis loves everything Disney, so when McDonald’s released its Disney 50th Anniversary...
6-year-old surprised with last Happy Meal toy to complete her collection

Latest News

Bikers from all over gathered in Du Quoin, Illinois to make the upkeeps of their bikes easier...
Bikers search for parts at motorcycle swap meet
Faith-based organization looking to help those fighting addiction.
Faith-based organization opens new facility to help those fighting addiction
Motorcycle Swap Meet in Du Quoin lets bikers buy and sell parts.
Du Quoin Motorcycle Swap Meet allows bikers to buy and sell parts.
Frontline Addiction Recovery Ministries restores a former nursing home.
Frontline Addiction Recovery Ministries restores nursing home.