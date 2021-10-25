Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Monday afternoon, October 25.
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 544 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths in the Commonwealth as of Monday, October 25.
The positivity rate is currently 5.84 percent.
A total of 919 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the virus Of those, 281 are in the ICU and 157 are on ventilators.
