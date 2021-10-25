Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Heartland Votes
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, October 25.(WLUC)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, October 25.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 6
    • Females: One woman in her 20s, one woman in her 40s and one woman in her 80s.
    • Males: One teenager and two men in their 50s.
  • Total cases - 12,303
  • Total deaths - 165

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 7
    • Females: One woman in her 30s, on woman in her 50s and one woman in her 80s.
    • Males: One boy under the age of 10 and three men in their 70s.
  • Total cases -7,486
  • Total deaths - 106

