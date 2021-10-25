Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 13 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, October 25.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 6
- Females: One woman in her 20s, one woman in her 40s and one woman in her 80s.
- Males: One teenager and two men in their 50s.
- Total cases - 12,303
- Total deaths - 165
Franklin County:
- New cases - 7
- Females: One woman in her 30s, on woman in her 50s and one woman in her 80s.
- Males: One boy under the age of 10 and three men in their 70s.
- Total cases -7,486
- Total deaths - 106
