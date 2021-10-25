Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. offers booster doses

COVID-19 booster shots will now be offered by the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department announced on Monday, October 25, that they will now be offering COVID-19 Booster Doses by appointments.

According to the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department they will also be offering the first and second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna and the third dose of Pfizer and Moderna for the Immunocompromised and one dose for the Johnson& Johnson.

The CDC guidelines recommend people who are at highest risk for COVID-19 to receive a booster shot to help increase their protection.

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department said the CDC recommends people aged 18-49 years-old with medical conditions may receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Also they recommend people 65-years-old and older that are residents in long-term care to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Bi-County COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled appointments are held:

  • Monday, Wednesday & Friday: Marion office at 8 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. through 3:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday & Thursday: Benton office at 8 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. through 3:30 p.m.

Bi-County Health encourages residents to use other community partners to make it easy and accessible for you to receive your COVID-19 vaccine, booster and 3rd dose.

Bi-County Health said appointments will be limited due to space and staffing.

To schedule an appointment you may call Bi-County at 618-993-8111 or go to the web page or visit here.

