Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Rain, storms move out as cooler air move in

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and it will be very breezy with gusts between 25-30 mph.
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and it will be very breezy with gusts between 25-30 mph.((Source: CNews/Jennifer Rapert))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:58 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A few lingering storms and showers are possible during the early morning hours, but most of the Heartland will be dry.

There will be a few peeks of sunshine for a short period of time this morning.

Clouds will continue to push into the Heartland today, making for partly to mostly cloudy skies.

It will also be breezy this afternoon with gusts between 25-30 mph. Isolated higher gusts are possible

Northwesterly winds will make it feel chilly.

Afternoon highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s with a few isolated low 60s in our southern counties.

Clouds will start to clear tonight, which will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 30s north to low 40s south.

Winds will also become lighter.

Tuesday looks to be the nicest day of the week, with dry and milder weather.

By the second half of the week a large upper low will be bringing clouds and chilly rainfall from late Wednesday through early Friday.

Temperatures will be cool for this time of year in low to mid 60s on most days.

Halloween weekend continues to look dry and quiet.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
Tornado damage reported in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Fire crews on scene said the RV caught fire behind a home.
RV catches fire in Cape Girardeau
The Cardinals are expected to name Oliver Marmol as their manager.
Cardinals to name Marmol as next manager, reports say
Chaffee showed their appreciation for volunteer firefighter and his 50 years of service with...
Southeast Mo. firefighter celebrates 50 years of service
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies

Latest News

Skies are cloudy in Tamaroa, Ill.
Rain/Storms Moving Out
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook