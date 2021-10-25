First Alert: Rain, storms move out as cooler air move in

(KFVS) - A few lingering storms and showers are possible during the early morning hours, but most of the Heartland will be dry.

There will be a few peeks of sunshine for a short period of time this morning.

Clouds will continue to push into the Heartland today, making for partly to mostly cloudy skies.

It will also be breezy this afternoon with gusts between 25-30 mph. Isolated higher gusts are possible

Northwesterly winds will make it feel chilly.

Afternoon highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s with a few isolated low 60s in our southern counties.

Clouds will start to clear tonight, which will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 30s north to low 40s south.

Winds will also become lighter.

Tuesday looks to be the nicest day of the week, with dry and milder weather.

By the second half of the week a large upper low will be bringing clouds and chilly rainfall from late Wednesday through early Friday.

Temperatures will be cool for this time of year in low to mid 60s on most days.

Halloween weekend continues to look dry and quiet.

