Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ex-Missouri State University professor, charged in murder case, returns to court Monday

Edward Gutting (Greene County Jail)
Edward Gutting (Greene County Jail)(KSPR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former Missouri State University professor accused of killing another professor will be back in front of a judge Monday.

Edward Gutting is accused of stabbing retired professor, Marc Cooper, to death in August 2016. Gutting has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, burglary and assault in the case.

Police records say Gutting forced his way into Cooper’s home in the University Heights neighborhood in Springfield and stabbed him to death. Cooper’s wife was also injured during the attack.

A judge previously delayed the trial several times after mental evaluations, though Gutting was recently found mentally competent to stand trial. Gutting’s attorneys say he’s still being held at a state mental facility.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
Tornado damage reported in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart recalled about 3,900 units of the...
Walmart recalls room spray due to rare, dangerous bacteria; two deaths investigated
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Wikoff harvested the 268-pound black bear.
Ninth hunter harvests bear in Missouri’s first bear season
Marley Hollis loves everything Disney, so when McDonald’s released its Disney 50th Anniversary...
6-year-old surprised with last Happy Meal toy to complete her collection

Latest News

The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
Tornado damage reported in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
This car was flipped onto its top when severe storms pushed through St. Mary, Mo. on Sunday...
St. Mary storm damage
Media literacy education to be taught in Illinois high schools.
Media literacy education in Ill. high schools
WKYT Investigates | The power and pull of Tik-toxic trends
Illinois high school students will learn media literacy skills next school year
Bikers from all over gathered in Du Quoin, Illinois to make the upkeeps of their bikes easier...
Bikers search for parts at motorcycle swap meet