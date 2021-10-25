Cardinals name Marmol as next manager

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals named Oliver ‘Oli’ Marmol as their next manager of the Major League Baseball team.

Bill DeWitt Jr., chairman of the Cardinals, made the announcement at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 25.

“We believe Oli possesses strong managerial skills that will allow for the Cardinals success to continue well into the future,” said DeWitt.

Marmol will be the 51st manager for the Cardinals.

