ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cardinals are expected to name Oliver Marmol as their manager.

Multiple reports say they will name the bench coach as the next manager on Monday morning, October 25.

The St. Louis Cardinals plan to hire Oli Marmol as their new manager, sources tell ESPN. Marmol, 35, served as their bench coach last season and is extremely well-regarded within the org. He was the favorite from the start. Press conference at 10a Monday. @katiejwoo was on it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 25, 2021

