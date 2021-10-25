Heartland Votes
Calm weather for the next couple of days

By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. After last night’s storms, we enjoyed a much calmer day across the Heartland. Temperatures were much cooler this afternoon and will continue to drop throughout the evening. Skies will begin to clear late tonight and winds will die down. Lows by morning will be in the lower 40s in most areas with a few upper 30s in our northern counties.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 60s. Clouds will begin to increase Tuesday night leading to a mostly cloudy day on Wednesday. Right now it appears the rain will hold off until late Wednesday night into Thursday.

