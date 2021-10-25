Black River Electric Co-op, businesses, homes in Fredericktown damaged by storms

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - A line of strong storms Sunday night into Monday morning caused damage throughout the Heartland, including Fredericktown.

According to Black River Electric Cooperative CEO John Singleton, their facility was damaged by the storm, including some of their service trucks.

Singleton said crews are working with what they have right now to restore power to customers in their coverage area. As of 8 a.m. on Monday, 2,265 customers out of 6,500 were without power.

The Fredericktown Fire Department reported that the main substation that feeds the city has substantial damage and that the co-op has damage to their infrastructure.

Across the street from the electric co-op on County Road 267, there is also significant damage and downed power lines.

An RV and boat store and a home appear to major damage with lots of debris in the area.

The path of damage continued off of Highway OO, where some businesses and what appears to be homes have damage. The Treasure Trove Antique Mall has damage in addition to a metal car port knocked down, a roof flipped off of a building and downed power lines.

There is also significant damage on City Lake Boulevard. Snapped trees and power lines can be seen throughout the area. A garage was destroyed and a few homes have damage.

The fire department said the damage is likely from a tornado, but this has not been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Because downed power lines, power outages and damage throughout town, school leaders have canceled classes on Monday for Fredericktown R-1 students.

