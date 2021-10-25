Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Black River Electric Co-op, businesses, homes in Fredericktown damaged by storms

By Alayna Chapie and Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - A line of strong storms Sunday night into Monday morning caused damage throughout the Heartland, including Fredericktown.

According to Black River Electric Cooperative CEO John Singleton, their facility was damaged by the storm, including some of their service trucks.

According to Black River Electric Cooperative CEO John Singleton, their facility was damaged by...
According to Black River Electric Cooperative CEO John Singleton, their facility was damaged by severe weather Sunday night, including some of their service trucks.(Source: Cory Smith)

Singleton said crews are working with what they have right now to restore power to customers in their coverage area. As of 8 a.m. on Monday, 2,265 customers out of 6,500 were without power.

The Fredericktown Fire Department reported that the main substation that feeds the city has substantial damage and that the co-op has damage to their infrastructure.

For those inquiring about the status of the electricity. There is substantial damage to a main substation that feeds the city. BREC also has damage to their infrastructure. Plan accordingly.

Posted by Fredericktown Fire Department on Sunday, October 24, 2021

Across the street from the electric co-op on County Road 267, there is also significant damage and downed power lines.

An RV and boat store and a home appear to major damage with lots of debris in the area.

Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were destroyed, numerous power lines and trees were snapped and debris was scattered in several areas.(Source: KFVS/Alayna Chapie)

The path of damage continued off of Highway OO, where some businesses and what appears to be homes have damage. The Treasure Trove Antique Mall has damage in addition to a metal car port knocked down, a roof flipped off of a building and downed power lines.

There is also significant damage on City Lake Boulevard. Snapped trees and power lines can be seen throughout the area. A garage was destroyed and a few homes have damage.

The fire department said the damage is likely from a tornado, but this has not been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Because downed power lines, power outages and damage throughout town, school leaders have canceled classes on Monday for Fredericktown R-1 students.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
Tornado, storm damage reported in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Fire crews on scene said the RV caught fire behind a home.
RV catches fire in Cape Girardeau
Severe storms that pushed through St. Mary on Sunday night has left many without power and...
Storm leaves path of damage in St. Mary, Mo.
The Cardinals are expected to name Oliver Marmol as their manager.
Cardinals to name Marmol as next manager, reports say
Chaffee showed their appreciation for volunteer firefighter and his 50 years of service with...
Southeast Mo. firefighter celebrates 50 years of service

Latest News

Damage reported in Fredericktown, Mo.
Damage reported in Fredericktown, Mo.
Skies are cloudy in Tamaroa, Ill.
Rain/Storms Moving Out
The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
Tornado, storm damage reported in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Storm damage reported in St. Mary, Mo.
Storm damage reported in St. Mary, Mo.