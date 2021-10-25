Bikers search for parts at motorcycle swap meet

Du Quoin, Ill. (KFVS) - The pandemic made motorcycle parts more expensive and harder to find.

Bikers from all over gathered in Du Quoin to make the upkeeps of their bikes easier on their pockets.

“Your money just doesn’t go as far,” said James Furey, promoter of the motorcycle swap meet.

It’s an event where bikers can sell and buy parts, the same parts that cost more than usual right now due to the pandemic.

“Those pipes there, they would have probably $25, $30. They are all over the place, now you’re going to probably spend $50, $60 for the same part,” Furey said.

Furey said back-orders during the pandemic are making the cost and accessibly of parts a struggle

“I’ve had numerous people tell me stories that their bikes are sitting at Harley dealers awaiting repairs,” Furey said.

Bikers and shop owners like Clay Cooper search for events like this one. Cooper traveled from Indiana to this motorcycle swap.

“I just bought this load of miscellaneous used parts today... it’s more the shop, for customers,” Cooper said.

Tony Korzenewski, a vender at the meet, was selling and giving away parts he thought people would never use.

“When you start going through the garage you start finding stuff you don’t realize you had,” Korzenewski said.

Although parts are harder to get hands on and higher than they’ve been, some said they’ve ditched their car and hopped on their bikes this year more than ever.

“We’ve probably rode 3,000 miles this year already,” Korzenewski said.

Furey said he’s not sure when it will be easier to get parts, but he believed events like this one helps.

“And, you don’t have the supply chain issue,” Furey said.

Furey said a portion of the proceeds will go towards the Honor Flight of Southern Illinois

