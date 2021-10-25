Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Bikers search for parts at motorcycle swap meet

By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Du Quoin, Ill. (KFVS) - The pandemic made motorcycle parts more expensive and harder to find.

Bikers from all over gathered in Du Quoin to make the upkeeps of their bikes easier on their pockets.

“Your money just doesn’t go as far,” said James Furey, promoter of the motorcycle swap meet.

It’s an event where bikers can sell and buy parts, the same parts that cost more than usual right now due to the pandemic.

“Those pipes there, they would have probably $25, $30. They are all over the place, now you’re going to probably spend $50, $60 for the same part,” Furey said.

Furey said back-orders during the pandemic are making the cost and accessibly of parts a struggle

“I’ve had numerous people tell me stories that their bikes are sitting at Harley dealers awaiting repairs,” Furey said.

Bikers and shop owners like Clay Cooper search for events like this one. Cooper traveled from Indiana to this motorcycle swap.

“I just bought this load of miscellaneous used parts today... it’s more the shop, for customers,” Cooper said.

Tony Korzenewski, a vender at the meet, was selling and giving away parts he thought people would never use.

“When you start going through the garage you start finding stuff you don’t realize you had,” Korzenewski said.

Although parts are harder to get hands on and higher than they’ve been, some said they’ve ditched their car and hopped on their bikes this year more than ever.

“We’ve probably rode 3,000 miles this year already,” Korzenewski said.

Furey said he’s not sure when it will be easier to get parts, but he believed events like this one helps.

“And, you don’t have the supply chain issue,” Furey said.

Furey said a portion of the proceeds will go towards the Honor Flight of Southern Illinois

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for this evening due to severe weather and possible...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tonight; reports of tornado damage in southeast Mo, southern Ill.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart recalled about 3,900 units of the...
Walmart recalls room spray due to rare, dangerous bacteria; two deaths investigated
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Wikoff harvested the 268-pound black bear.
Ninth hunter harvests bear in Missouri’s first bear season
Marley Hollis loves everything Disney, so when McDonald’s released its Disney 50th Anniversary...
6-year-old surprised with last Happy Meal toy to complete her collection

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Tornado warning coverage
Faith-based organization looking to help those fighting addiction.
Faith-based organization opens new facility to help those fighting addiction
Motorcycle Swap Meet in Du Quoin lets bikers buy and sell parts.
Du Quoin Motorcycle Swap Meet allows bikers to buy and sell parts.
Frontline Addiction Recovery Ministries restores a former nursing home.
Frontline Addiction Recovery Ministries restores nursing home.