Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, mother under investigation

Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to...
Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to follow doctor’s orders when her child was released from Children’s of Alabama hospital.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An adoptive mother is under investigation after being accused of possible child neglect.

According to WBRC, the Jefferson County Department of Human Resources told the Trussville Police Department that a 12-year-old child may have been neglected and abused.

Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to follow doctor’s orders when her child was released from Children’s of Alabama hospital.

The 12-year-old also suffered bruises, scratches and lacerations on her spine, legs, arms and feet, in addition to losing a significant amount of weight.

“The details of this investigation are very disturbing to me,” said Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush. “Our detectives took this case and did an excellent job in protecting this child from further abuse.”

Blakely was indicted on an aggravated child abuse charge. She was taken into custody Friday and is being held in jail with no bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
NWS to survey tornado, storm damage reported in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Severe storms that pushed through St. Mary on Sunday night has left many without power and...
Storm leaves path of damage in St. Mary, Mo.
Fire crews on scene said the RV caught fire behind a home.
RV catches fire in Cape Girardeau
The Cardinals named Oliver Marmol as their manager.
Cardinals name Marmol as next manager
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
NWS preliminary report shows EF2 tornado damage near Fredericktown

Latest News

FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook making online hate worse
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
NWS preliminary report shows EF2 tornado damage near Fredericktown
The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback on the...
Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services
The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
NWS to survey tornado, storm damage reported in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister