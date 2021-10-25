14 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, October 25.

The newly reported cases include:

0-12 years - 3

13-17 years - 0

18-64 years - 10

65 and up - 1

A summary of cases includes:

Active cases - 32

Released from isolation - 4,434

Deaths - 73

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.