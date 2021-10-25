14 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, October 25.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-12 years - 3
- 13-17 years - 0
- 18-64 years - 10
- 65 and up - 1
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 32
- Released from isolation - 4,434
- Deaths - 73
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.