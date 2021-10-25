Heartland Votes
Advertisement

14 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, October 25.
The Perry County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, October 25.(KCRG File)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, October 25.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-12 years - 3
  • 13-17 years - 0
  • 18-64 years - 10
  • 65 and up - 1

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 32
  • Released from isolation - 4,434
  • Deaths - 73

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The severe storm that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto...
NWS to survey tornado, storm damage reported in southeast Mo., southern Ill.
Severe storms that pushed through St. Mary on Sunday night has left many without power and...
Storm leaves path of damage in St. Mary, Mo.
Fire crews on scene said the RV caught fire behind a home.
RV catches fire in Cape Girardeau
The Cardinals named Oliver Marmol as their manager.
Cardinals name Marmol as next manager
Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were...
New NWS preliminary report shows EF3 tornado damage near Fredericktown

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 13 new COVID-19 cases
Faith-based organization looking to help those fighting addiction.
Faith-based organization opens new facility to help those fighting addiction
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 8 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reported 8 new COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19