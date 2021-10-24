Heartland Votes
RV catches fire in Cape Girardeau

Fire crews on scene said the RV caught fire behind a home.
Fire crews on scene said the RV caught fire behind a home.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters quickly responded to a Recreational Vehicle along Merriweather Street in Cape Girardeau Sunday evening.

Fire crews on scene said the RV caught fire behind a home.

The home was being threatened by the flames but due to the quick response, it was under control and quickly put out.

No injuries are reported and the RV is a total loss.

