RV catches fire in Cape Girardeau
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters quickly responded to a Recreational Vehicle along Merriweather Street in Cape Girardeau Sunday evening.
Fire crews on scene said the RV caught fire behind a home.
The home was being threatened by the flames but due to the quick response, it was under control and quickly put out.
No injuries are reported and the RV is a total loss.
