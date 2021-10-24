Many learn wildlife at Trek N’ Treat event in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Youngsters and adults are celebrating Halloween by visiting the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center for it’s Trek N’ Treat event on Saturday.

Kids got the chance to dress up as they were able to do a little trick or treating while getting the chance to learn about some of Missouri’s creepy crawlies as well.

Missouri Department of Conservation Naturalist Alex Holmes said the big point of this event is to connect with nature and see the benefits from different types of animals and insects.

“So often we find people have phobias of these things, snakes bats and others, and really there’s not a whole lot for them to worry about and a lot of that wildlife does us so much good by eating pests and keeping our forests healthy,” Holmes said.

Folks took a walk around and met up with different wildlife animals which explained the good things they provide.

Kids were also given candy at each station they visited.

