Local firefighter celebrates 50 years of service

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Chaffee is showing their appreciation for a local volunteer firefighter and his 50 years of service with the fire department.

Dozens of folks gave Robert Sanders, known as Bob by most people, a surprise he was not expecting.

“When we got to the double doors, I knew something was going on” Sanders said.

Sanders is a captain with the Chaffee Fire Department. His position makes $70 a month and he’s on call 24/7. However, he said he is not sure how much longer he will continue.

“10 years from now I won’t be doing this. I may stick with it a few more years if I can” Sanders said

Like many businesses and organizations, Chaffee FD is in need of a helping hand. If you’re driving past the fire station you may notice signs asking for potential volunteers to apply.

“I am rostered for 20, but right now I only have 12... Right now, we’re accepting applications as I speak” Samuel Glancey, Chaffee Fire Chief said.

Glancey said he’s worked with Bob for more than 20 years. Although his age limits him from jumping into fires, he still been a huge help, especially during the pandemic

“Day or night, the pager goes off, Bob can make the call he will be there” Glancey said.

The search for more volunteers in Chaffee continues until all the needed spots are full. Until that time comes Sanders said she ready to answer any and every call.

“I’d have to go with everybody else. I’d have to grab my gear though because they got it down here” Sanders said

If you are interested in volunteering you can visit the Chaffee City Hall for more information

