Heartland Votes
Advertisement

James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies

American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom "Friends," which will soon be available on Blu-Ray, poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012 in New York.(Carlo Allegri/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on “Friends,” has died. He was 59.

Tyler died Sunday at home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer, said his manager, Toni Benson.

Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018.

Tyler had appeared briefly in 1990s series like “Just Shoot Me!” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” before being cast as a background character in the second episodes of “Friends” in 1994.

Over the show’s 10-year-run, he became the most frequently recurring guest star on the series playing Gunther, the Central Perk worker with an unrequited affection for Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for this evening due to severe weather and possible...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to possible tornadoes
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart recalled about 3,900 units of the...
Walmart recalls room spray due to rare, dangerous bacteria; two deaths investigated
Wikoff harvested the 268-pound black bear.
Ninth hunter harvests bear in Missouri’s first bear season
Marley Hollis loves everything Disney, so when McDonald’s released its Disney 50th Anniversary...
6-year-old surprised with last Happy Meal toy to complete her collection

Latest News

Fire crews on scene said the RV caught fire behind a home.
RV catches fire in Cape Girardeau
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden, Manchin and Schumer huddle, but still no budget deal
Faith based organization looking to help addicts
Faith based organization looking to help addicts with new facility
It's all things Halloween for events you can expect coming up in Sikeston, along with a theatre...
Sikeston This Week 10/21