First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The main weather story continues to be the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms tonight ahead of a strong cold front. Today continues to look warm, windy and mainly dry as we get into the warm sector of this system. Highs will likely reach the low 80s, which will help increase the threat of gusty south winds. An isolated shower or storm is not impossible, but the main event will be tonight. During the day today, severe thunderstorms are likely to develop to our west. Separate supercells should eventually develop into a line of storms that will move into our region from the west just after sunset, and traverse the region overnight. Damaging wind gusts will be the greatest threat, though isolated hail and isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

The upcoming week will feature a cooler pattern. Monday will be breezy and much cooler, with clouds lingering for much of the day. Tuesday looks to be the nicest day of the week, with dry and milder weather….but by the second half of the week a large upper low will be bringing clouds and chilly rainfall….from late Wednesday through early Friday. However, the Halloween weekend continues to look dry and quiet.

