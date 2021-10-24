First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Heartland Votes
*First Alert Action Day for severe storm threat tonight!*
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A strong cold front will move through the area overnight,  with a wave or two of showers and thunderstorms.  As discussed previously,  some of these storms will likely be strong to occasionally severe.  Discrete cells may favor large hail and tornadoes in our western counties just after sunset….but as the system moves east it will likely go linear and damaging winds will become the primary threat.  Watches and warnings are likely.   Gusty southwest winds will become northwesterly behind the front, and by daybreak it will be breezy and much cooler with air temps dropping to around 50.  And Monday will be breezy and much cooler,  with lingering clouds over much of the area and highs only in the mid 50s to low 60s.

The week ahead will feature mainly below-average temps.   Tuesday will be the nicest day of the week, with mainly sunny skies and light winds.  But by late Wednesday a large, cool upper low will be developing over our area,  bringing clouds and periods of cool, rainy weather from late Wednesday through Friday.   Halloween weekend, however, continues to look nice…dry and seasonably cool.

