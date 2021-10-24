Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will be closed today due to high winds in the area.

In light of the possible tornado forecast, it is likely the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will remain closed for the remainder of today.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there will be winds out of the south at about 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

The ferry plans to reopen with the regular fall schedule on Monday morning, October 25.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri, and is the only direct route between the two states.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.