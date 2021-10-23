MODOT’s search for workers ahead of winter snow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The winter months are making their way to the Heartland. MODOT is on the search for workers as they approach their busiest time of the year.

“Staff is definitely a concern at this point” Mark Croarkin, Southeast MO District Engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

He’s looking for experienced drivers who can get behind the wheel of a snow plow ahead of the winter season.

“They are commonly people that drive a garbage truck, or a school bus, or something that wouldn’t be going on during the snow storm and they just come in and work a day” Croarkin said.

He explained MODOT is on track to lose about 800 employees by the end of the year.

With so many open positions, the department doesn’t have time to train new drivers before a potential snow storm hits the Heartland.

“We’re interviewing constantly. We’ve had hundreds of interviews, not everybody shows up after you make an offer. Some people stay a week then they leave.” Croarkin said

He said there should be no trouble getting to major roadways like MO-74. This year local roads are the main concern, and places that normally took 8 hours to get to, now could take 12 hours.

“You’ll start seeing less trucks out at night in this region” Croarkin said.

Drivers expressed the delay in service would be a huge inconvenience.

“I wouldn’t be able to get to work, I wouldn’t be able to get to the clinic that I work at and help with the animals. It would definitely make it hard to get things done” Sara Tiehes, a driver said.

“Last year the roads didn’t really get cleared that quick and I had to get out. Thankfully having a 4-wheel drive helps, but when its icy it does not help at all” Michael Williams, another driver said.

Croakin said MODOT is doing all they can to make this winter less stressful. He asks people to remain patient as temperatures drop,

“If you just take your time and give us a little bit of extra time and stay home maybe a little bit longer, we’ll get the roads clear” Croarkin said.

You can visit MODOT’s website, https://www.modot.org/ if you are interested in applying.

