Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 19 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, October 23.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 14
- Total cases - 12,292
- Total deaths - 165
Franklin County:
- New cases - 5
- Total cases - 7,476
- Total deaths - 106
