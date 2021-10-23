Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, October 23.(Cronkite News)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, October 23.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 14
  • Total cases - 12,292
  • Total deaths - 165

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 5
  • Total cases - 7,476
  • Total deaths - 106

