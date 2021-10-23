First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Our main weather story continues to be the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday and Sunday evening. In the meantime, today will be just cool and wet, as a warm front approaching from the south brings clouds and occasional showers. This pattern will create a wide range in temps, with highs today ranging from the upper 50s north to the low 70s south. A few showers will linger tonight….but tomorrow will be a windy, warmer and more humid day as southerly winds kick in ahead of a strong cold front. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible during the day Sunday, but the best chance will be Sunday evening as the cold front moves in. Severe storms are possible, with the intensity slowly decreasing as they move west to east. Strong winds and isolated tornadoes will be the greatest threats.

The upcoming work week is looking rather cool…with dry weather Monday and Tuesday, and then wet conditions Wednesday and Thursday. We should dry out toward the weekend, with Halloween weekend looking cool but mainly dry at this point.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.