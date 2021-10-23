First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A warm front will continue to lift northward through the area overnight….keeping a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the outlook…..along with cloudier and less chilly conditions. Still looking at a lull for most of Sunday as we get into the warm sector; Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy and much warmer, with highs of about 80 to 85! By late afternoon an isolated thunderstorm may begin to develop, but the main event looks to be Sunday night. Severe thunderstorms will be likely Sunday afternoon to our west including strong tornadoes. These storms should line up into a squall line as they move into our area after sunset Sunday evening. There will be a significant threat of strong wind gusts, but isolated quick tornadoes will also be possible.

The upcoming work week will start out cool and dry for Monday and Tuesday, before a large upper low brings more more chilly rain from late Wednesday thru early Friday. Temps this week look to be a bit below average for late October. At this point, Halloween weekend is looking cool and mainly dry.

