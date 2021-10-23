FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Sunday due to possible tornadoes

(KFVS) - We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Sunday evening due to the threat of isolated tornado.

Most of the Heartland is under a threat level 3 out of 5 for severe weather.

Thunderstorms will develop on Sunday afternoon to the west, but the best chance for severe weather is Sunday evening as a cold front moves in.

Strong winds and isolated tornadoes will be the greatest threats, but hail is possible.

Saturday will be cool and wet as a warm front approaches from the south bring clouds and some showers.

This pattern will create a wide range in temperatures with highs ranging from the upper 50s north to the low 70s south.

A few showers will linger on Saturday night, but Sunday be a windy, warmer and more humid day.

The upcoming work week is looking rather cool with dry weather Monday and Tuesday, and then wet conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

We should dry out toward the weekend, with Halloween weekend looking cool but mainly dry at this point.

