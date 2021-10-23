Heartland Votes
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Sunday due to possible tornadoes

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Sunday evening due to the threat of isolated tornado.
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Sunday evening due to the threat of isolated tornado.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Sunday evening due to the threat of isolated tornado.

Most of the Heartland is under a threat level 3 out of 5 for severe weather.

FIRST ALERT! SPREAD THE WORD! We will be issuing a First Alert Action Day for Sunday Evening. Models are trending worse...

Posted by Grant Dade KFVS on Friday, October 22, 2021

Thunderstorms will develop on Sunday afternoon to the west, but the best chance for severe weather is Sunday evening as a cold front moves in.

Strong winds and isolated tornadoes will be the greatest threats, but hail is possible.

Make sure you have the KFVS First Alert Weather app downloaded to get alerts wherever you are.

Saturday will be cool and wet as a warm front approaches from the south bring clouds and some showers.

This pattern will create a wide range in temperatures with highs ranging from the upper 50s north to the low 70s south.

A few showers will linger on Saturday night, but Sunday be a windy, warmer and more humid day.

The upcoming work week is looking rather cool with dry weather Monday and Tuesday, and then wet conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

We should dry out toward the weekend, with Halloween weekend looking cool but mainly dry at this point.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart recalled about 3,900 units of the...
Walmart recalls room spray due to rare, dangerous bacteria; two deaths investigated
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Reta Merritt Roberts charged with 285 felony counts of animal cruelty
Arkansas animal shelter director to appear in court after investigators uncover ‘frightful’ conditions
We’re tracking the possibility of severe weather Sunday into Monday. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
First Alert: Tracking possible severe weather Sunday
Marley Hollis loves everything Disney, so when McDonald’s released its Disney 50th Anniversary...
6-year-old surprised with last Happy Meal toy to complete her collection

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Severe Weather Possible Sunday PM
We’re tracking the possibility of severe weather Sunday into Monday. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
First Alert: Tracking possible severe weather Sunday
Beautiful day in Marquand, Mo.
Mild Friday Morning