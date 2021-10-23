Carbondale police seek suspect in early morning shooting that injured two people

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale police are looking for a suspect in a shooting on the 700 block of West College Street.

Shots were fired early Saturday morning at a party.

Two victims were taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment for gunshot wounds.

One victim has been treated and released while another is stable but receiving further treatment.

The suspect is believed to be a Black male with a height of 5′08 and medium build.

He is described as having short hair and being between age 15-17.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

