Tenn. man arrested after leading officers on chase in McCracken Co.

William Chandler, 18, is accused of leading officers on a chase through McCracken County and...
William Chandler, 18, is accused of leading officers on a chase through McCracken County and nearly hitting a Paducah police captain.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is in custody after leading officers on a chase in western Kentucky.

William J. Chandler, 18, of Newbord, Tenn., is facing charges of reckless driving, rear license not illuminated, no operators license, disregard traffic control device, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment - police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police - motor vehicle and first-degree criminal mischief.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, it began when a 2000 Nissan Maxima fled from Paducah police during a traffic stop around 10:48 p.m. on Thursday, October 21.

The car was found a short time later by deputies who also tried to pull it over.

They said the driver led them on a pursuit down Irvin Cobb, South 21st Street, Kentucky Avenue, Park Avenue and several side streets until it came to a stop back on Irvin Cobb near Lowes and AutoZone.

According to the sheriff’s department, the driver of the car nearly hit a Paducah police captain during the chase. They said at the overpass of 21st and Old Mayfield, the vehicle lost control and hit the roadside curb and continued toward Irvin Cobb, missing the front passenger side tire.

After the car was damaged, deputies were able to stop it on Irvin Cobb.

According to deputies, there were two passengers in the car who said they pleaded with the driver to stop. They were released without charges.

Chandler was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

