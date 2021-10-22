Students to release biodegradable balloons filled with bird seed for Calvert City’s 150th celebration

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - Elementary students will release 150 balloons in celebration of Calvert City’s Sesquicentennial.

The balloon release will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 22.

“We’ve been celebrating all year long with 150 events in 2021. The Sesquicentennial Committee wanted to include the elementary school which is so important to our community. This is a fun way for kids to remember this historical year and tell their kids about celebrating 150 years of Calvert City,” said Blair Travis, director of marketing, communications and business development.

150 Calvert City Elementary students were selected to release the balloons on the school parking lot.

“We’re excited to be a part of the 150th celebration,” said Kendra Glenn, principal of Calvert Elementary.

According to a release from the city, the balloons will be biodegradable and filled with bird seed.

