Shawnee Community College to host Haunted Trail
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Haunted Trail will be be available at Shawnee Community College will be held Oct. 30 from 5 - 10 p.m.
The Haunted Trail will take place at the SCC’s Main Campus in Ullin, Ill. and cost $5 for children six and over and $30 for groups of six or more.
In a statement, SCC said the trail will include, “creepy, lingering creatures... hiding in the darkness.”
It will include games as well as trunk-or-treating.
Proceeds will support the Shawnee College Phi Theta Kappa & SCC Music Club.
