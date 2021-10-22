Shawnee Community College to host Haunted Trail

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Haunted Trail will be be available at Shawnee Community College will be held Oct. 30 from 5 - 10 p.m.

The Haunted Trail will take place at the SCC’s Main Campus in Ullin, Ill. and cost $5 for children six and over and $30 for groups of six or more.

In a statement, SCC said the trail will include, “creepy, lingering creatures... hiding in the darkness.”

It will include games as well as trunk-or-treating.

Proceeds will support the Shawnee College Phi Theta Kappa & SCC Music Club.

