Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Severe Weather Possible Sunday PM

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

All types of severe weather will be possible Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, meaning damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are possible. Right now the threat is the highest in our western counties across much of southeast Missouri, but the entire Heartland is under a threat. Saturday we are not watching for severe weather, but scattered showers are likely through the day. Much warmer weather will take over late Saturday into Sunday. In fact highs on Sunday, with windy conditions, will be in the lower 80s across much of the area. Your Friday night will be dry and chilly, as low dip back into the 40s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
Ballard County deputies say Michael Nix was arrested four times in the same day on various...
Western Ky. man arrested 4 times in 1 day; facing multiple charges including rape, drug possession, assaulting an officer
Carbondale police are investigating after a man and his wife were found dead in their home.
Carbondale police investigating after husband, wife found dead in home
Reta Merritt Roberts charged with 285 felony counts of animal cruelty
Arkansas animal shelter director to appear in court after investigators uncover ‘frightful’ conditions

Latest News

First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 10/22.
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 10/22.
Your First Alert forecast at noon for 10/22.
First Alert noon forecast for 10/22
Your First Alert morning forecast for 10/22.
First Alert morning forecast for 10/22
Beautiful day in Marquand, Mo.
Mild Friday Morning