Severe Weather Possible Sunday PM

All types of severe weather will be possible Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, meaning damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are possible. Right now the threat is the highest in our western counties across much of southeast Missouri, but the entire Heartland is under a threat. Saturday we are not watching for severe weather, but scattered showers are likely through the day. Much warmer weather will take over late Saturday into Sunday. In fact highs on Sunday, with windy conditions, will be in the lower 80s across much of the area. Your Friday night will be dry and chilly, as low dip back into the 40s.

