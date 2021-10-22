Heartland Votes
Paducah Police Dept. seeks help locating missing female

According to police, Isabella Calderon was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, pink back pack, blue carpenter style jeans, glasses and multi-color tennis shoes.(Source: Paducah Police Department)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing female.

Isabella A. Calderon was last seen at the 2400 Block of Washington Street.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, pink back pack, blue carpenter style jeans, glasses and multi-color tennis shoes.

Calderon’s physical features are described as:

  • White
  • 5 feet 3 inches tall
  • Brown hair and blue eyes

Anyone with information on Calderon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department.

