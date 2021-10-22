Paducah Police Dept. seeks help locating missing female
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing female.
Isabella A. Calderon was last seen at the 2400 Block of Washington Street.
According to police, she was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, pink back pack, blue carpenter style jeans, glasses and multi-color tennis shoes.
Calderon’s physical features are described as:
- White
- 5 feet 3 inches tall
- Brown hair and blue eyes
Anyone with information on Calderon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department.
