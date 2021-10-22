Heartland Votes
Oak Ridge FFA student hopes to leave behind legacy after graduation

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Mo. (KFVS) - FFA gives students a chance to be leaders and develop skills that go beyond the farm.

One Heartland student hopes to leave her legacy behind after she graduates.

“Every single day there’s something going on,” Caitlyn Ernst said.

That’s nothing new to Oak Ridge senior, Caitlyn Ernst.

“I got the class my freshman year and I just fell in love with the program, so I’ve stuck through it every single year,” Ernst said.

During her four years, she’s worked her way up to a new leadership role.

“This year I’m actually the president of our chapter,” she said.

The chapter began the same year she started high school.

“I want to do a lot of things, I want to make sure we have as many active members as we possibly can and get them involved,” she said.

She’s involved both in and out of the classroom.

“One of my things is running a business and I just launched this year. I sell and I make candles and other soy products,” she said.

She said her dad inspires her the most.

“My dad has helped me tremendously just one keeping me sane and two helping support me and anything I want to do, he’s always there for me,” she said.

Ernst wants to be that supporter for her classmates, even after she graduates.

“Yes, I am stepping down from my president position, but I want to leave this place comfortable and also bring up more people to be interested in ag,” she said.

She might even make that her career.

“I have a lot of things in mind but I think I’ve narrowed it down to where I’m going to be an educator in ag and so I’m just going to stay in FFA and be an advisor one day,” she said.

College acceptance letters are already coming in, and she looks forward to what’s to come.

Ernst is spending the next few months preparing for their district’s competition in March and hopes to advance to state after that.

