Mild Friday Morning

Gradually decreasing clouds today...
Beautiful day in Marquand, Mo.
Beautiful day in Marquand, Mo.(Source: cNews/ Angela Firebaugh)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this morning will assist in keeping temperatures warmer in some areas. Temps will start off in the low 40s west to low 50s east. Clouds will gradually clear from west to east leaving more sunshine across southeast Missouri during the early afternoon. Even with clouds, we should remain dry through the day. High temperatures will reach the low 60s near Mount Vernon to the upper 60s near Poplar Bluff.

Weather will remain dry tonight for Heartland Football Friday with temperatures starting off in the upper 50s and ending the game in the lower 50s.

Scattered showers arrive early Saturday morning and will continue through the afternoon. There will be periods of dry time as well with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. A warm front will lift over the Heartland heading into Sunday. This will bring in additional showers during the first half of Sunday and storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening. We will monitor the storm potential Sunday night into early Monday for a few strong/severe storms.

-Lisa

