Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Lift-Off Event launches new transit system in Perryville

You can catch the bus at the event center, city parking lot, Perry Park Center, Perry Plaza or...
You can catch the bus at the event center, city parking lot, Perry Park Center, Perry Plaza or Walmart.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Lift-Off Event will celebrate the launch of a new transit system.

It will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 22 at the Catalyst Event Center.

Area businesses, leaders and residents are invited to learn more about the transit system, take a ride on the bus or use the system during the day free of charge.

You can catch the bus at the event center, city parking lot, Perry Park Center, Perry Plaza or Walmart.

According to a release from the Community Counseling Center, Lift is a bus route for the city limits of Perryville.

It will have four fixed stop locations, but can move up to a 1/4 mile from the normal bus route to pick up or drop off a rider.

The cost is a $1 per ride, $3 for an all-day pass or $6 for a family day pass.

According to the counseling center, several area organizations came together in 2020 and were awarded a grant through the National Center for Mobility Management to work on transportation issues for the City of Perryville.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Ballard County deputies say Michael Nix was arrested four times in the same day on various...
Western Ky. man arrested 4 times in 1 day; facing multiple charges including rape, drug possession, assaulting an officer
Carbondale police are investigating after a man and his wife were found dead in their home.
Carbondale police investigating after husband, wife found dead in home
In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, photo Alec Baldwin watches the men's singles final of the US...
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed cinematographer
The busy intersection between Cape Girardeau and Jackson saw more lanes opening and traffic...
Center Junction construction making progress

Latest News

See fall color, like this photo taken in Defiance, using MDC's fall color report.
Mo. fall color forecast: Best places to see fall foliage
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
According to a release from the city, the balloons will be biodegradable and filled with bird...
Students to release biodegradable balloons filled with bird seed for Calvert City’s 150th celebration
Local headlines on The Breakfast Show 10/22.
Breakfast Show local headlines 10/22