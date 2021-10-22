Lift-Off Event launches new transit system in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Lift-Off Event will celebrate the launch of a new transit system.

It will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 22 at the Catalyst Event Center.

Area businesses, leaders and residents are invited to learn more about the transit system, take a ride on the bus or use the system during the day free of charge.

You can catch the bus at the event center, city parking lot, Perry Park Center, Perry Plaza or Walmart.

According to a release from the Community Counseling Center, Lift is a bus route for the city limits of Perryville.

It will have four fixed stop locations, but can move up to a 1/4 mile from the normal bus route to pick up or drop off a rider.

The cost is a $1 per ride, $3 for an all-day pass or $6 for a family day pass.

According to the counseling center, several area organizations came together in 2020 and were awarded a grant through the National Center for Mobility Management to work on transportation issues for the City of Perryville.

