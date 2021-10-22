Jackson FFA student sets his sights on a successful senior year

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Future Farmers of America Organization strives to teach agriculture students skills that will last a lifetime.

One Heartland student is ready to take what he’s learned and use it outside of the classroom.

“It doesn’t look like it just came off the show room floor, but I think it’ll definitely get the job done,” said Conner Rodgers.

Revamping an old boat and trailer is just one of many projects Jackson senior, Conner Rodgers, puts his time and energy towards.

“I just gotta move it down a little bit, which ain’t no big deal,” Rodgers said.

As Rodgers makes the finishing touches on the boat, he’s already looking ahead to the future and taking advantage of his last year in FFA.

“I’m an FFA officer, I’m the treasurer this year,” he said.

Through that position, he learns more than just farming and mechanics.

“We keep track of our money and how much we spend, that’s a big thing that the advisors always push,” he said.

At 17 years old, he already knows hard work goes a long way.

“The more effort you put in, the farther you’re going to get in life. You can’t just always take the easy road,” he said.

That’s what his family taught him at a young age. He’s determined to work hard both in and out of school.

“I just grew up with farmers all around me,” he said.

“They’re always needing a hand to help and I’m usually willing if I ain’t got something else going on,” he continued.

Even though he doesn’t have much time left in FFA, his sights are set on earning a spot in the coveted end of the year trip.

“That’s for the 30 most hardworking members in the FFA, they sell the most fruit and meat and just that’s the 30 members who worked the hardest and they like to reward us for that,” he said.

His long-term plan is still unknown, but he’s considering working with his family’s window and siding business.

“I don’t know if that’s what I’m going to do yet or if I’m going to go to college, I’m not sure yet, but any path I take, I know that if I work for it, I’ll get what I want out of it,” he said.

Rodgers will find out at the end of the school year if he earns a spot in the Top 30 trip.

