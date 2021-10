SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported a total of 15,131 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.

There are also 183 new deaths from the disease since Friday, Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, 69% of Illinois’ population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 54% are fully vaccinated.

