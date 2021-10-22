Heartland Votes
Harrisburg Police Dept. investigates ATM break-in, stolen truck

Harrisburg Police Department investigates ATM break-in and stolen truck.
Harrisburg Police Department investigates ATM break-in and stolen truck.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Harrisburg Police Department is investigating an incident involving an ATM break-in using a stolen truck.

On Friday, October 22, at approximately 6:57 a.m., police responded to a call to Legence Bank at 502 N. Commercial Street.

According to the police department, a bank employee discovered that the outside cover of an ATM had been pried open.

Officers discovered a damaged truck on the scene, with a chain attached to the back of it.

Video footage from outside of the bank revealed two subjects exiting from the stolen truck at 6:20 a.m.

The subjects then proceeded to try and pry open the cover of the ATM using the chain attached to the truck.

Officers also discovered later that the truck was stolen.

Anyone with information connected to this incident is asked to call the Harrisburg Police Department at 618-252-8661.

