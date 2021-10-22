Gov. Pritzker issues vaccination mandate for daycare workers

(KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has issued an executive order requiring vaccination for licensed daycare center workers.

This will affect 55,000 daycare center workers across the state.

“Vaccinations offer life-saving protection for the people who receive them and make the community safer for the people who can’t – including the babies, toddlers, and young children not yet eligible for the vaccine,” Pritzker said.

The workers will be required to receive their first dose by Dec. 3, 2021.

Illinois has 2,872 licensed daycares.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.