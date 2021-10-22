Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Department reports nine new COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday, October 22.

Saline County

  • Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 60′s

Gallatin County

  • Male: 1 in their 50′s

White County

  • Male: 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 50′s, 1 in their 70′s
  • Female: 1 in their 70′s

As of Friday, Saline County has had a total of 4,639 positive cases, including 69 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,060 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 874 positive cases, including eight deaths.

