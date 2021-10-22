Heartland Votes
Advertisement

4 die in Washington state shooting

By KING staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four people are dead after a shooting in Tacoma, Washington, Thursday night.

The first 911 calls came in around 4:30 p.m. The shots were fired in a dense residential neighborhood.

“Well, we heard what sounded like fireworks going off. My daughter’s fiancé ran in telling everybody get down. Somebody’s shooting across the street, so immediately, boom, we all hit down,” said Greg Riemersma, who lives just feet away.

Tacoma police rushed to the scene and found two females and a male dead. It all happened outdoors.

“The shooting started in an alley west of Everett Street, and part of the scene transferred to the front of the residence,” said officer Wendy Haddow.

Paramedics rushed a fourth victim, a male, to a hospital, where he later died.

Lister Elementary School, which is right across the street, went into lockdown while police searched for the shooter.

They cannot yet say what led to the shooting, which left neighbors in shock.

“(It’s) one of the most horrible things that I’ve seen in a long time in this neighborhood,” Riemersma said.

Including these deaths, Tacoma has seen 27 homicides this year.

Copyright 2021 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Ballard County deputies say Michael Nix was arrested four times in the same day on various...
Western Ky. man arrested 4 times in 1 day; facing multiple charges including rape, drug possession, assaulting an officer
Carbondale police are investigating after a man and his wife were found dead in their home.
Carbondale police investigating after husband, wife found dead in home
The busy intersection between Cape Girardeau and Jackson saw more lanes opening and traffic...
Center Junction construction making progress
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess

Latest News

In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, photo Alec Baldwin watches the men's singles final of the US...
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin fired prop gun on movie set, killing woman
President Joe Biden told a town hall audience on Thursday that there will be a spending deal.
Biden expresses confidence spending package will get support
FILE — In this July 13, 1997 file photo Lorli von Trapp Campbell attends a mass honoring her...
Lorli von Trapp Campbell, of ‘Sound of Music’ family, dies
According to a release from the city, the balloons will be biodegradable and filled with bird...
Students to release biodegradable balloons filled with bird seed for Calvert City’s 150th celebration
National headlines on The Breakfast Show 10/22.
Breakfast Show national headlines 10/22