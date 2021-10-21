Heartland Votes
WATCH: Marine Corps veteran thwarts attempted armed robbery

By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
YUMA, Az. (Gray News) – A Marine Corps veteran jumped into action when three people went into a convenience store with weapons early Wednesday morning.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s office, three suspects went into a Chevron and pointed a handgun towards the cashier.

Surveillance video shows another customer in the store react immediately to the situation and disarm the suspect.

The other two people couldn’t run away fast enough when they saw what happened. One suspect turned around before going inside, while the other slipped and fell as he ran out the door.

Authorities say the former Marine was able to detain the juvenile suspect he disarmed until law enforcement arrived.

He was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

“The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around,” the customer told deputies when asked how he was able to take control of the situation.

No injuries were reported.

