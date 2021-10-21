Tracking rain and thunderstorms for parts of your weekend

Clouds and the light showers will move out of the Heartland through the morning hours. By lunchtime, all of the Heartland will be under sunny skies and cooler temperatures. More clouds will push into our northern counties by the afternoon and evening hours, this will keep that area a touch cooler. Highs will be in the mid 60s north, to lower 70s south. Mostly cloudy skies expected overnight and to start Friday. By Friday afternoon, sunshine returns. Friday evening will be clear and dry. More clouds take over by daybreak on Saturday. Those clouds will bring rain chances back to the Heartland too. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms likely through the day on Saturday. Much of the day on Sunday is trending drier, with thunderstorm chances holding off until late Sunday evening.

