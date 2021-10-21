Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tracking rain and thunderstorms for parts of your weekend

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds and the light showers will move out of the Heartland through the morning hours. By lunchtime, all of the Heartland will be under sunny skies and cooler temperatures. More clouds will push into our northern counties by the afternoon and evening hours, this will keep that area a touch cooler. Highs will be in the mid 60s north, to lower 70s south. Mostly cloudy skies expected overnight and to start Friday. By Friday afternoon, sunshine returns. Friday evening will be clear and dry. More clouds take over by daybreak on Saturday. Those clouds will bring rain chances back to the Heartland too. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms likely through the day on Saturday. Much of the day on Sunday is trending drier, with thunderstorm chances holding off until late Sunday evening.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Cody Reid (left) and Joshua Bowers (right) were arrested in connection with mail theft earlier...
Two suspects arrested in recent Cape Girardeau mail thefts
Carbondale police are investigating after a man and his wife were found dead in their home.
Carbondale police investigating after husband, wife found dead in home
A portion of the southbound lane of N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau is closed because...
Building safety concern closes lane on Main St. in Cape Girardeau
The winners of the fifth and final MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, October 20.
Winners of final Mo VIP drawing announced

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Slightly cooler for your Thursday. Breezy again.
Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 10/20.
First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 10/20
Watch First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. 10/20.
First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. 10/20
Fall colors trying to pop through at Dutchman Lake in the Shawnee National Forest.
Peak of fall foliage still a few weeks away in southern Illinois