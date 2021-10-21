A quiet Friday is on tap for the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are monitoring a few clouds in our northern counties that will move south across much of the Heartland overnight. These clouds will keep temperatures from falling too far over night. Much of our southern and western counties however will remain clear. Lows by morning will range from the upper 40s north to the lower and middle 40s across our southwestern counties.

Friday will start off cloudy in our eastern counties and a few areas could receive some patchy drizzle. Across our western counties it will start off sunny and the clearing line will move east throughout the day. Highs will range from the lower 60s in our northeastern counties to the lower 70s west.

Right now the weather looks great for Heartland Football Friday. It will be a little chilly with temperatures falling into the lower 50s during the games.

