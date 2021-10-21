Heartland Votes
Advertisement

A quiet Friday is on tap for the Heartland.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are monitoring a few clouds in our northern counties that will move south across much of the Heartland overnight. These clouds will keep temperatures from falling too far over night. Much of our southern and western counties however will remain clear. Lows by morning will range from the upper 40s north to the lower and middle 40s across our southwestern counties.

Friday will start off cloudy in our eastern counties and a few areas could receive some patchy drizzle. Across our western counties it will start off sunny and the clearing line will move east throughout the day. Highs will range from the lower 60s in our northeastern counties to the lower 70s west.

Right now the weather looks great for Heartland Football Friday. It will be a little chilly with temperatures falling into the lower 50s during the games.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Carbondale police are investigating after a man and his wife were found dead in their home.
Carbondale police investigating after husband, wife found dead in home
Cody Reid (left) and Joshua Bowers (right) were arrested in connection with mail theft earlier...
Two suspects arrested in recent Cape Girardeau mail thefts
A portion of the southbound lane of N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau is closed because...
Building safety concern closes lane on Main St. in Cape Girardeau
Ballard County deputies say Michael Nix was arrested four times in the same day on various...
Western Ky. man arrested 4 times in 1 day; facing multiple charges including rape, drug possession, assaulting an officer

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 10/21.
First Alert 4pm forecast on 10/21
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 10/21.
First Alert noon forecast on 10/21
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking rain and thunderstorms for parts of your weekend
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 10/21
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 10/21