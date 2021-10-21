Heartland Votes
New Facebook group is cleaning up Cape Girardeau

By Breanna Harris
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new Facebook group is cleaning up Cape Girardeau.

Volunteers are giving back to the community by picking up trash in the city.

“We all live in the community, we all want to see it clean,” said Ashley Roney, one of the leaders who runs the group.

Two leaders of the group called Keep our Community Clean are organizing volunteers to clean up different areas in Cape Girardeau and improve neighborhoods.

Roney said having a clean environment is beneficial for all members of the community.

“We all have an individual responsibility and obligation to pick up the community,” she said. “It doesn’t take 20 people, it doesn’t take 50 people showing up in a location. It takes consistent cleanup efforts with at least one person for it to be impacting locally,” she said.

Roney said in just two weeks they’ve had more than 200 people active in the Facebook group. She’s hoping more people will get involved.

The group started picking up trash in city parks and places downtown.

“Those are places that bring a lot of tourists into the community, especially now with having the Cape Catfish. If you go into Capaha, there’s lots of tiny pieces of trash and things floating around,” said Roney.

Jacob Fish helped form the Facebook group.

“I care about the environment, and I feel like picking up your local community is something that you can do directly as a member of the community to help clean the environment and to help make an impact,” Fish said.

The group is in its early stages, but they both hope the desire for a clean environment catches on.

