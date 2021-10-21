Heartland Votes
Murray State Homecoming Saturday; part of KY 94/Main St. to close for parade

Murray State will take on rival Austin Peay on Saturday, October 23 at Roy Stewart Stadium.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Murray plans to close a section of KY 94/Main Street on Saturday morning, October 23 for the Murray State University Homecoming Parade.

It will be closed between downtown Murray and the Murray State University campus, specifically between KY 2594/Industrial Road and KY 822/South 16th Street, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

According to the city, there will be a marked detour via U.S. 641/North 16th Street to U.S. 641-Business/Chestnut Street eastward, then along KY 2594/Chestnut Street/Industrial Road to return to KY 94/Main Street at the east edge of Murray.

Drivers can expect some traffic delays on U.S. 641/12th Street at the KY 94/Main Street intersection.

Police will allow north-south traffic on U.S. 641 to flow when possible during breaks in the parade flow.

KY 94/Main Street will be closed between KY 2594/Industrial Road and KY 822/South 16th Street on Saturday morning for the Murray State Homecoming Parade.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Murray State will take on rival Austin Peay on Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium.

The kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Saturday will be the 55th all-time meeting between the Racers and the Governors with Murray State leading the way in the all-time series, 36-18 and 21-6 in Murray.

According to MSU, after scoring his third kick return touchdown of his career, Malik Honeycutt now has one of the more unique stat lines in university history. He now has 1,462 all-purpose yards with 200 or more yards in there separate categories.

