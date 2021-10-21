Heartland Votes
Motorcyclist injured in crash

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Gallatin County on...
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Gallatin County on Wednesday evening, October 21.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Gallatin County on Wednesday evening, October 21.

The crash happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Route 141.

According to a preliminary Illinois State Police (ISP) investigation, the driver of an SUV failed to yield the right-of-way to a motorcycle traveling southbound on U.S. 45.

The motorcyclist swerved off the west side of the road to avoid hitting the SUV.

The motorcycle then came to rest just south of the intersection.

ISP said the motorcyclist, 51-year-old Jennifer S. Killion of Eldorado, was flown from the scene to a hospital with injuries.

The driver of the SUV, Jane E. Welborn, 54 of Galatia, was ticketed for failing to yield at an intersection.

Killion was also cited for no valid insurance.

