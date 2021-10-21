Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mizzou suspends fraternity activities after hospitalization

The University of Missouri-Columbia has suspended all fraternity activities after an...
The University of Missouri-Columbia has suspended all fraternity activities after an alcohol-filled party ended with a freshman being taken to a hospital.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri-Columbia has suspended all fraternity activities after an alcohol-filled party ended with a freshman being taken to a hospital.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an initial investigation found that several members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity were believed to have consumed significant amounts of alcohol during the party.

No other details were available, including the condition of the student who was found unresponsive early Wednesday.

The university’s Phi Gamma Delta chapter also has been suspended temporarily. The suspension was ordered by the university and the fraternity’s national organization.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Cody Reid (left) and Joshua Bowers (right) were arrested in connection with mail theft earlier...
Two suspects arrested in recent Cape Girardeau mail thefts
Carbondale police are investigating after a man and his wife were found dead in their home.
Carbondale police investigating after husband, wife found dead in home
A portion of the southbound lane of N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau is closed because...
Building safety concern closes lane on Main St. in Cape Girardeau
Ballard County deputies say Michael Nix was arrested four times in the same day on various...
Western Ky. man arrested 4 times in 1 day; facing multiple charges including rape, drug possession, assaulting an officer

Latest News

FILE - A Greyhound bus driver wears a protective mask and gloves as he prepares to depart a...
FlixMobility buys Greyhound bus service, expanding US reach
FILE — In this Feb. 3, 2020 file photo, Lev Parnas, a businessman who once pitched himself as...
NYC jury hears closing arguments in Giuliani associate’s fraud trial
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday the vote on Steve Bannon's contempt charges is an...
Pelosi on Bannon contempt vote: Checks and balances important
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Wednesday, October 20.
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update