Illinois court rejects Cook County tax on guns, ammunition

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled Cook County’s taxes on guns and ammunition violate the state constitution.

In a decision Thursday, the court says the taxes “directly burden a law-abiding citizen’s” second amendment right to buy the items for self-defense.

Illinois’ largest county approved the $25 tax on the retail purchase of a firearm within the county in 2012. In 2015, Cook County approved a tax ranging from 1 cent to 5 cents per cartridge of ammunition.

A gun rights organization, Guns Save Life, sued the county, saying the tax violated the second amendment. A Cook County spokesman says they are disappointed in the ruling and will work to determine next steps.

