Illinois court rejects Cook County tax on guns, ammunition

The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled Cook County’s taxes on guns and ammunition violate the...
The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled Cook County's taxes on guns and ammunition violate the state constitution.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled Cook County’s taxes on guns and ammunition violate the state constitution.

In a decision Thursday, the court says the taxes “directly burden a law-abiding citizen’s” second amendment right to buy the items for self-defense.

Illinois’ largest county approved the $25 tax on the retail purchase of a firearm within the county in 2012. In 2015, Cook County approved a tax ranging from 1 cent to 5 cents per cartridge of ammunition.

A gun rights organization, Guns Save Life, sued the county, saying the tax violated the second amendment. A Cook County spokesman says they are disappointed in the ruling and will work to determine next steps.

